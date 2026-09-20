The Delhi government has approved around 1,000 acres (400 hectares) of additional land in the Southern Ridge as reserved forest, taking the total notified ridge area in the Capital to around 13,000 acres (5,250 hectares), the chief minister’s office said on Saturday.

The government said the decision was taken under Section 20 of the Indian Forest Act, 1927, to bring the additional area under statutory protection. (HT Archive)

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The Rekha Gupta government said the decision was taken under Section 20 of the Indian Forest Act, 1927, to bring the additional area under statutory protection.

“The ridge is not only a part of the Capital’s natural heritage but also its green protective shield. Protecting the ridge is not limited to preserving trees and forest areas; it is directly linked to Delhi’s clean air, biodiversity, temperature regulation and environmental security,” Gupta said.

The government said the notification process for several ridge areas had been pending for a long time and has now been accelerated. It added that statutory notification for other eligible areas would also be undertaken in phases.

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{{^usCountry}} The ridge, an extension of the Aravalli range, comprises several ecologically significant areas of Delhi. The Southern Ridge forms an ecological link at the northern end of the Aravallis and contributes to biodiversity conservation, dust control and temperature regulation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The ridge, an extension of the Aravalli range, comprises several ecologically significant areas of Delhi. The Southern Ridge forms an ecological link at the northern end of the Aravallis and contributes to biodiversity conservation, dust control and temperature regulation. {{/usCountry}}

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Gupta said the government will take measures to restore degraded portions of the Ridge. “Providing legal protection to the land is not the government’s only objective; reviving the Ridge’s ecosystem is equally important,” she said.

The government said it would undertake ecological restoration in accordance with the Ridge Working Plan, with an emphasis on planting and promoting native species, restoring degraded areas, and scientifically managing invasive species.

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The Delhi Ridge Management Board, constituted in 2026, will oversee conservation, restoration and management-related measures, according to the government. Its responsibilities include protecting the ridge, restoring ecosystems, afforestation, and conserving habitats.

Gupta said the government would continue bringing eligible ridge areas under reserved forest status.