Special religious congregation held in Talwandi Sabo

Bathinda A special gurmat samagam (religious congregation) of Malwa zone was held at Takht Sri Damdama Sahib in Bathinda’s Talwandi Sabo town on Sunday in which 1,247 persons got initiated as Sikhs. Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) Bibi Jagir Kaur said the religious event was dedicated to the 400th birth anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur under the ‘Ghar Ghar Andar Dharamsaal’ (sacred shrine within every home) campaign.

