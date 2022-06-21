Special train takes home around 1000 South Indians stranded in Kashi

Around 1000 people from South India, who were stranded in Kashi due to cancellation of their trains following protests against the Agnipath scheme on June 17, left for their homes by a special train from Varanasi on Monday. These passengers included 40 people from Karnataka.

The special train number- BSBS-MAS TOD (One Way Special) Express left from Banaras station (formerly known as Manduadih) at 8pm to Chennai Central, according to officials.

District magistrate Kaushal Raj Sharma said that DRM NER played an important role in arranging this special train.

On Sunday, Sharma said that 40 people had to go to their respective districts in Karnataka by train number-12296, Sanghamitra Superfast Express from Pt Deendayal Upadhyay station on June 17. But due to protest against the Agnipath scheme, the train was cancelled and they were stranded in Varanasi/Chandauli. They are from Mandya district in Karnataka.

In this regard, relief commissioner and district magistrate of Mandya in Karnataka wrote a letter to the Varanasi DM and requested him for making arrangements to send the passengers back home safely.

Similarly, information was received from union tourism minister G Kishan Reddy that many pilgrims from South India were stranded due to train cancellation in Varanasi.

The district magistrate said that as per the request made by the minister and officials from Karnataka, action was initiated to arrange for immediate transportation of all the South Indian pilgrims to their homes, in coordination with the Railway Department on June 20.

Sharma said, the office of the union minister and concerned relief commissioner, Government of Karnataka have also been informed on e-mail and over phone and complete route chart of the said train was also sent to them.

Prior to their journey, all the passengers from South India were informed about the special train and were asked to reach the station on time. This information was also circulated in all the monasteries, lodges, and hotels.

Venkat, one of the passengers, said, he was happy as a special train was arranged for them.

M Prakash from Mysore was also thankful to the government.

Meanwhile, Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple Anna Kshetra has come forward for all the devotees and railway passengers stranded in Varanasi, and it has taken the responsibility of arranging free lunch and dinner for all. According to the instructions given by divisional commissioner, Varanasi, Deepak Agarwal, the passengers of any cancelled train can go to the Anna Kshetra and have free food, said a statement from information department.

Moreover, 72 people, from Karnataka who got stuck in Varanasi due to cancellation of train on Saturday, were sent to their homes by two buses on Sunday. The tourism department had arranged the two buses with the help of the transport department. On the instructions of the district administration, arrangements were made for their food and shelter at Jangambari Math in Godoliya here.

Regional tourism officer Keertiman Srivastava said, two buses were arranged and they (South Indians) boarded the buses and left for their homes in Karnataka.

Service will continue till further order

Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple’s chief executive officer Sunil Kumar Verma said that due to the cancellation of many trains, tourists from other states including South India were compelled to stay in Kashi. In such a situation, the Anna Kshetra has been opened for the convenience of these devotees.

Arrangements have been made to provide meals twice to the stranded people daily. This service will continue till further orders. The devotees who are staying anywhere in the city can take prasad at Annakshetra, both day and night.

Till late evening, pilgrims from Chennai, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and Bihar took prasad from Anna Kshetra.

Divisional commissioner Deepak Agrawal said that devotees from many states of the country are stranded in the city. For their convenience, food facility has been started in the eatery of Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple.