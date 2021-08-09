Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Others / Speeding motorists killed in collision along Solapur highway
Speeding motorists killed in collision along Solapur highway

PUNE: Two persons riding separately were killed after their vehicles collided as one tried to overtake the other in the Wanowrie area of Pune in the evening on Saturday
AUG 09, 2021
The deceased riders have been identified as Mohammad Kaif Mohsin Shaikh, 20, a resident of Sayyad nagar in Hadapsar and Prasad Ramkrushna Rajam, 26, a resident of Shantinagar in Wanowrie, according to the police.

Shaikh was riding a TVS Access scooter while Rajam was on a KTM motorbike, the police said. Rajam tried to overtake Shaikh along the Solapur highway when Shaikh took a turn without indicating the same, leading to a collision between the speeding vehicles near the Bhairoba nala police outpost at around 8.30pm. Rajam’s motorbike rammed into Shaikh’s scooter and Shaikh died on the spot while Rajam succumbed to his injuries at Sassoon hospital.

The complainant in the case, hawaldar Sachin Pawar said, “Both of them were without helmets and both suffered head injuries. Rajam was alive so we rushed him to Sassoon but he succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. The traffic there started building up so we simply cleared it and the senior officers took over.” Police sub-inspector Bholenath Ahivale of Wanowrie police station is investigating the case.

A case under sections 304(a) and 279 of the Indian Penal Code along with sections 119/177 and 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act has been registered against the deceased riders at the Wanowrie police station.

