SPEL prog: Students to spend time with men in khaki, learn about their functioning

Cops will now share their experiences with young undergraduate students under the Student Police Experiential Learning ((SPEL) programme. Students selected by NSS nodal officials will spend time at police stations and learn about the working of police and how cops deal with crimes, especially those committed against women. (Pic for representation)

They will also learn traffic management and other methods of crime control from police officials.

Police officials said the SPEL initiative has been taken under a programme launched by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

Under the programme, the students will learn about police investigation of crimes and how serious and complicated cases are cracked. They will also observe the strategy of cops in controlling crime and restoration of peace in case of violence and law and order situation.

The students will learn technical know-how about traffic control and the role of policemen in smooth traffic movement across the city.

Police officials said the students will also get information about steps taken by the police in controlling crime against women and what schemes and helpline has been launched for the empowerment of women.

Prayagraj police commissioner Ramit Sharma and DCP headquarters Shraddha Narendra Pandey held a meeting in this connection with concerned police officials and NSS coordinators.

DCP Shradha Narendra Pandey said police will select team of undergraduate students through NSS nodal officers at different colleges. The selected students will then be attached to identified police stations where they will spend time with cops and understand their work. At present seven police stations have been identified where students will be attached for learning for a month.

“Police department not only deals with different kinds of persons but also all type of situations while delivering their duties. Under SPEL initiative, students will get an opportunity to learn from the vast experience of policemen including their working and the way they deal with people from all walks of life. Students will interact with cops and become an informed citizen which will help them in their overall development. These students will also make others aware through their own experience,” DCP Shradha shared.

