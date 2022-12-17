Spl event marks Vijay Diwas in Sangam city

A special programme was conducted by Surya Command under the aegis of Headquarters, Purva UP and MP Sub Area of the Indian army to commemorate Vijay Diwas observed to honour the victory of Indian Armed Forces over Pakistan in 1971 war, on Friday.

The event on the banks of Yamuna at Saraswati Ghat in Sangam city was in continuation with Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations being observed to mark 75 years of Independence of India.

The occasion was graced by Lt Gen Yogendra Dimri, GOC-in-C of Central Command as the chief guest and Padma Shri awardees Ajita Srivastava and Dr Raj Baveja.

In attendance were senior military officials including Lt Gen MK Das, GOC of Madhya Bharat Sub Area, Maj Gen Jai Singh Bainsla, GOC of Purva UP and MP Sub Area and civil dignitaries like divisional commissioner Vijay Vishwas Pant, DM Sanjay Kumar Khatri, ADG Prem Prakash, IG Chandra Prakash besides army personnel with their family members, NCC cadets and school children.

The event commenced with felicitation of the widows, wards and veterans of 1971 war by the chief guest. It was followed by a boat race, cultural performance by students of Kendriya Vidyalaya and Army Public School, New Cantonment besides cadets from NCC.

A sail past was also conducted wherein participants from Indian Army, NCC, Jal Police, local boat clubs and locals from boatmen community on more than 75 boats decorated in Tricolour and showcasing banners took part.

The event culminated with an impressive musical performance by the military bands from Army Air Defence Regimental Centre, Bihar Regimental Centre and 39 Gorkha Training Centre.

In continuation, the Military band also performed for the local public in the evening at Chandra Shekhar Azad Park and at Sangam on Friday, informed Gp Capt Samir Gangakhedkar, public relations officer (Defence), Prayagraj.

