SPPU forms committee to explore new methods of conducting exams

PUNE With the second semester exams to be held from June 15, the Savitribai Phule Pune University’s (SPPU) board of examination has formed a committee to study and explore new options to conduct the exams
By Dheeraj Bengrut
PUBLISHED ON MAY 16, 2021 07:49 PM IST
PUNE With the second semester exams to be held from June 15, the Savitribai Phule Pune University’s (SPPU) board of examination has formed a committee to study and explore new options to conduct the exams. Methods like open-book exams, projects and work-based assignments will be explored by this committee.

Despite using a proctored test method for the first-semester exam, 362 cases of cheating were discovered. Students were using electronic gadgets and the internet to answer the online exams. Many students have suddenly got high marks, so to make the examination more transparent, new alternatives are been explored.

“In the online exams conducted by the SPPU, the number of students appearing has increased and similarly, the passing percentage is also high. We noticed a large number of cases of cheating in the proctored method. As a solution, a decision to form a committee to study and explore examination methods and continuous evaluation has been taken,” said SPPU vice-chancellor, Prof Nitin Karmalkar.

While Karmalkar will appoint the experts on this committee, it will explore 22 options of conducting the exams. The recommendations given by the committee are likely to be implemented in the next academic year.

