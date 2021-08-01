SPPU introduces new course in drone technology

PUNE: The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has introduced a new programme in drone technology under which students can apply for under-graduate, post-graduate and certificate courses. The programme will commence from this academic year and the entrance for the same will be held in August, university officials said.

According to the memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed by SPPU officials with Forforces Aero Products India Limited on Friday, two certificate-, under-graduate and post-graduate courses have been introduced in the varsity. The MoU was signed in the presence of Dr Nitin Karmalkar, vice chancellor, SPPU; Dr N S Umrani, pro vice chancellor; Dr Apurva Palkar, director of innovation, incubation and linkages; Dr Aditya Abhyankar, head of the technology department; and officials of Forforces Aero Products India Limited.

The certificate course, “Introduction to Drone Technology” will be conducted over two weeks. A 12-week course titled “Advanced Course on Drone Technology” will be introduced, and a drone pilot training course will be completed in one to two weeks. The course, “Bachelor of Autonomous Vehicle” will be covered in three years while a two-year post-graduate programme, “Master of Autonomous Vehicle” will also be introduced.

Dr Aditya Abhyankar said, “The course includes guidance from experts in this field from Forforces Aero Products India Limited. It will give students an opportunity for demonstrations along with theory. They will also be assisted in terms of internships in various companies. The course will open up job opportunities for students in companies such as Tata Advanced Systems Limited, Bharat Forge and Mahindra Defence Systems Limited.”