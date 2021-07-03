SPPU issues guidelines ahead of second- semester online exams

PUNE As the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) is set to conduct its examinations for the second semester from July 12, the examination department, on Friday, issued guidelines for students.

Similar to the last semester’s examination, the exams will be conducted in online mode with multiple-choice questions (MCQs). Results will be declared within 48 hours of a student appearing for the exam. It is expected that SPPU will declare all the results by August 15.

As per guidelines issued by the SPPU, there will be 60 MCQs and students will have to answer 50 of them correctly.

Students of Science, BCA and Engineering courses, will have 30 questions for Maths and Statistics, and will be required to answer 25 of them.

One hour is the time given to students for attempting the online questions and the examination will be held in two schedules – 9am to 11am, and 3pm to 5 pm.

If any student faces a technical issue while appearing for the exam, answers will be automatically saved and students will get further time to attempt the next question.

Divyang students will get 20 minutes extra to complete the exam. SPPU will conduct mock examinations from July 8 to 10.

Students having any difficulty can login on at sps.unipune.ac.in to register a complaint.

A total of 605,000 students are going to appear for 4,200 different subjects under various courses of the SPPU.

“All students are requested to complete their registration process and pay the necessary exam fees, so that there is no issue appearing for the exams,” said Mahesh Kakade, SPPU examination and evaluation department head.