Home / Cities / Others / SPPU second-semester exams from July 12
SPPU second-semester exams from July 12

By Dheeraj Bengrut
PUBLISHED ON JUN 30, 2021 11:57 PM IST
PUNE The Savitribai Phule Pune University’s (SPPU) second-semester examinations will begin from July 12 for diploma, graduate and post graduate courses.

This exam will be held in phases and registration for the exam has already begun.

A total of 605,000 students are going to appear for 4,200 different subjects for various courses under the SPPU. Results will be declared within 48 hours of a student appearing for the exam. “The examination method will be same as the first semester. The examination timings are in two schedules, 9am to 11am and 3pm to 5 pm. The exam is of 50 marks with multiple-choice questions (MCQ) method in the online mode,” said Mahesh Kakade, SPPU examination and evaluation department head.

“Students and their colleges should send their examination forms to the university. Students need to pay the examination fees. If payment is not done the student will not be allowed to appear for the exam. We will try to declare all the results by August 15 for the final year students,” he added.

Examination fees vary from 250 to 800 as per the course and department.

