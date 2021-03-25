SPPU students protest “high” online exam fees

PUNE The first semester examinations of the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) will start from April 11, and students have started filling their examination forms online.

Students are once again furious about examination fees being taken by the university, as it is allegedly charging fees as per offline exams, when the exams are going to be held online.

Students have started an online protest on social media and demanded a reduction in the exam fees immediately.

“We students are eagerly waiting for the first semester exams to happen. Now the issue is about high examination fees as per the offline exams. From every student, ₹1000 to ₹1,500 exam fees is being charged by the university as per the course. For most students from rural areas, whose parents have suffered financially, it is not possible to pay the fees. Our demand is that fees for online exams should be reduced immediately,” said Kamlakar Shete, a post-graduate student.

“Last year, a similar issue was raised and the state higher education ministry had appointed a committee to decide on exam fees. The higher education minister should interfere in this matter and resolve it before the examination starts,” he added.

“The first semester examination will be held online this year and currently students are applying online for the exams. The exam fees are as per rules set by the state government. There are 5,500 subjects for the first semester and 6.25 lakh students are expected to appear for these exams. So far, 5.84 lakh students have filled up the online examination forms for the exams,” said SPPU vice-chancellor Prof Nitin Karmalkar.