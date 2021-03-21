SPPU’s Edutech sub-contracting software creation for 1st semester exams worries students

The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) will conduct its first-semester examinations online from April 11, the contract for which has been given to the university’s own SPPU Edutech Foundation company.

Edutech Foundation has sub-contracted the job of developing the software for the online exams, over which students are concerned about mismanagement.

Edutech Foundation called for a tender to develop the software.

The deadline given is till April 22 and students fear that due to this, the examinations will get delayed again.

“SPPU has given the examination work to Eductech Foundation and now it is seen that another outside company will come in to the picture to make the software. We students have already faced lots of issues and difficulties last year. The careers of hundreds of students have gone for a toss due to technical issues and wrong results being declared. We do not want same thing to happen again. SPPU should be extra cautious while conducting the exams this time,” said Kamlakar Shete, student and Pune city vice-president of the Yuvak Kranti Dal.

On February 9, a similar meeting was organised and it was decided to conduct exams from March 15 onwards. Later, there were conflicts between council members over appointing an agency to conduct the exams. The examination schedule has also not been declared.

“The first semester examination is going to start from April 11 and for students, from first to last year, all courses will be of 50 marks with multiple-choice questions (MCQ) in online mode. SPPU Edutech Foundation will conduct this exam. There won’t be any problems while appearing for the exam and all precautions are going to be taken. Exams will be held in time with no more delay,” said SPPU vice-chancellor Prof Nitin Karmalkar.