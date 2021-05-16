SPPU’s second semester exams to begin from June 15

PUNE The second-semester examinations of the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU), for its diploma, graduate and post graduate courses, will begin from June 15.

The exams will take in phases and soon, registration for the exam will be open.

Currently, first-semester exams, which began on April 10 online, are going on.

These exams are for 50 marks with multiple-choice questions (MCQ) being conducted by the university’s own Edutech Foundation.

For the second-semester exams, other methods of conducting the exams are being explored by the SPPU.

“This important decision to explore the ways of conducting the exams for the second semester was taken at the SPPU’s board of examination meeting, held on Saturday. Discussions were held about the pattern and how to make it more transparent. The exam will be held online mode and registration will start soon,” said Mahesh Kakade, head of the SPPU examination and evaluation department.

“Students demanded that the second-semester exams be held immediately, as most need to take further admissions for higher studies, and need the results for job opportunities,” he added.

Meanwhile, the SPPU instructed all affiliated colleges to conduct practicals and internal tests before June 15, and to submit the marks by June 25, as the university cannot declare the results without practical and internal marks from the colleges.

Shweta Karale, a Science student said, “Most students were demanding that both semesters be held together. Now, second-semester exams will go on till August and results will be declared after that. There are various courses for which students want to take admission and there process starts from June.”

Law student Jay Adwani said, “It is good that SPPU is conducting back-to-back exams for both semesters. It will not create pressure on students. We get time to study.”