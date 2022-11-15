Spreading sweetness in Sangam city: Cake bank to make b’days of child cancer patients special

Sangam city based social activist and a cancer survivor Pankaj Rizwani has opened a ‘cake bank’ for children suffering from cancer. It is an initiative aimed at motivating children suffering from cancer to fight the disease.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The bank will provide cakes free to ailing children on their birthdays to make their special days extra special.

Businessman Pankaj Rizwani has been helping cancer patients since past many years. Besides ensuring availability of blood to needy patients, Pankaj provides them financial assistance and uses his contacts in Mumbai for their treatment at Tata Memorial Hospital and other such treatment centres.

On the eve of Children’s Day, the cake bank was inaugurated by a child suffering from cancer, Harsh Dubey. Harsh was earlier made additional director general (ADG) of Prayagraj for a day on initiative of ADG Zone Prem Prakash.

On the occasion other children including some suffering from cancer also cut the cake and received gifts. Meanwhile, cancer specialist at Kamla Nehru Memorial Hospital and Padma Shri award winner Dr B Paul Thaliath also celebrated the birthday of a five-year-old cancer patient who is admitted in the cancer ward of the hospital.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rizwani said he has named the cake bank in memory of his father Ramsewak Rizwani who also used to help patients and children.

“I have opened the cake bank as my father always dreamt of providing free cakes to poor children on their birthdays. The bank will provide free cake to orphans and children up to age of 12 years who are suffering from cancer. Posters have been put up in the city and help of the social media is also being taken to make poor children aware of this facility. Moreover, those interested in helping such children can also approach us and contribute to the cause” Rizwani said.