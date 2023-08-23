SP’s Twitter handler faces 2nd FIR for ‘offensive’ remarks against women

PRAYAGRAJ: The former president of Allahabad University’s student union, Richa Singh, has once again lodged a formal complaint at the Shivkuti police station against Manish Jagan Agarwal, the official Twitter handler of the Samajwadi Party.

How long will the party chief, Akhilesh Yadav, continue to support the accused, asked the complainant. (HT File)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Singh alleges that Agarwal used derogatory language against women in a tweet posted on August 18. This follows closely on the heels of another FIR filed against Agarwal the day prior for “issuing threats,” at the very same police station.

Ajeet Singh, the Station House Officer (SHO) at Shivkuti police station, confirmed the registration of an FIR under IPC Section 509, which pertains to the intent to insult the modesty of a woman, along with Section 67 of the IT Act.

In her complaint submitted to the police on Wednesday, Richa Singh detailed that after having lodged an FIR against Manish Jagan Agarwal on August 17 for his obscene remarks and threats aimed at her, he once again resorted to objectionable comments concerning women in a tweet on August 18.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In this tweet, Agarwal referred to women using terms such as “Supnakha,” “item,” “garbage,” and “use and throw object,” according to the complainant. Richa Singh emphasised that Agarwal’s posting of the contentious tweet amounted to a direct challenge to the rule of law.

“The accused is brazenly denigrating women with the backing of the Samajwadi Party. How long will the party chief, Akhilesh Yadav, continue to support him?” questioned Richa Singh. She further pointed out that Agarwal’s offensive comments come at a time when the Supreme Court is taking a serious stance on the protection of women’s rights and is actively issuing guidelines for the appropriate usage of language when referring to women.