SRN Hospital in Prayagraj gets much-needed 80 oxygen ventilators

: On behalf of the Government of Uttar Pradesh, a total of 80 oxygen ventilators procured under Prime Minister’s Relief Fund were handover to Swaroop Rani Nehru (SRN) hospital of Sangam city by the deputy chief minister, Keshav Prasad Maurya, on Wednesday. With these additional machines, the hospital would now have a total of 230 ventilators.

The machines were handed over to the principal of MLN Medical College (SRNH being its associated hospital), Dr SP Singh in a simple event organised at the hospital, on Wednesday.

Few days back, the state government had provided 100 monitors to be installed at ICU beds of the hospital.

Speaking on the occasion, the deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said that the state government was continuously making all possible efforts for the benefit of the general public in the ongoing war against the infection of Corona.

The health workers were being equipped with the state-of-the-art medical equipment which would surely be a game changer and if we were confronted with the third wave of the pandemic, we would be able to beat it, he claimed.

He also said that new measures would also be taken at the earliest for the expansion of Swaroop Rani Hospital campus. In addition to this, construction of another alternative route for coming to the hospital and an oxygen generating plant for the hospital were also in the pipeline. Moreover, efforts were on to relocate the postmortem house to the new place, he said.

On this occasion, the principal of MLN Medical College, Dr SP Singh said that the state-of-the-art equipment being provided by the government not only encourages all the staff and doctors of the hospital but also enhances their ability to fight all kinds of medical ailments. “This assistance of the state government further increases the capacity of the hospital”, said Dr Singh.