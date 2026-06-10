SRNH junior doctors’ strike enters second day; services remain hit

Medical services at Swaroop Rani Nehru (SRN) Hospital remained severely disrupted for the second consecutive day on Tuesday as junior doctors continued their strike demanding the release of junior resident surgeon Dr Mohsin Ali.

Junior residents protesting at SRNH in Prayagraj on Tuesday (HT)

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Earlier on Monday, the tension between lawyers and doctors in Prayagraj escalated after high court advocate Jagriti Shukla died during treatment at SGPGI Lucknow, nearly 20 days after she was injured in a road accident. The death triggered fresh protests by lawyers, while junior doctors at SRN Hospital launched a strike against police action taken in connection with the earlier clash between the two groups.

On Tuesday, more than 3,000 patients who had travelled from distant areas were forced to return without medical consultation amid the scorching heat. Outpatient departments (OPDs), registration counters, user charge counters, Ayushman Bharat help desks, CT scan, MRI and several other diagnostic services remained hot due to the strike.

Junior doctors staged a sit-in outside the Trauma Centre carrying banners with slogans such as “No Security, No Service” and “Black Coat Stain on the White Coat.”

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{{^usCountry}} A representative of the protesting doctors said the strike would continue until Dr Mohsin Ali is released and the FIR lodged against doctors by lawyers is withdrawn. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A representative of the protesting doctors said the strike would continue until Dr Mohsin Ali is released and the FIR lodged against doctors by lawyers is withdrawn. {{/usCountry}}

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Senior doctors also extended support to the agitating junior doctors and gathered outside the Trauma Centre in the evening. However, hospital functioning remained strained as over a dozen-and-a-half senior doctors are currently on summer leave.

Lawyers end protest

Traffic movement across Prayagraj returned to normal on Tuesday after high court lawyers called off their road blockade launched following the death of advocate Jagrati Shukla.

Jagrati Shukla, a resident of Tulapur in Jhunsi, had sustained serious injuries in a road accident on May 20. A dispute reportedly broke out between lawyers and junior doctors at SRN Hospital over her treatment, resulting in an altercation. She was later shifted to SGPGI-Lucknow, where she died during treatment on Monday.

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Based on a complaint lodged by her father, Civil Lines police arrested the car driver, retired Army officer Abshar Ahmad, a resident of Oakland Road. He was produced before a court and later granted bail.

However, police have intensified their investigation following young lawyer Jagrati Shukla’s death. Dr Monish Ali was taken into custody from his residence in Rampur on Monday. The inquiry pertains to allegations of assault, misconduct and other offences linked to the clash between lawyers and junior doctors. Police are also preparing to question other junior doctors who were allegedly present during the incident.