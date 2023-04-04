68 lakh unaccounted cash seized from car, driver held

The patrolling team of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and the district police seized unaccounted cash ₹68 lakh from a car going towards Nepal at checkpost under Kulhi police station of Maharajganj on Monday morning.

SP Maharajganj Dr Kaustubh said that during intensive checking of vehicles, the police stopped a car on suspicion and recovered cash ₹68.11 lakh.

He said inquiry has been initiated by various security agencies. The recovered amount along with car has been seized and the driver has been arrested who has been identified as Rohit Yadav, a resident of Shivpuri colony near Gopalpur under Ramgarh lake police station of Gorakhpur district.

Officials said a joint team of SSB jawans led by assistant commandant Sudheer Ghosh and police station incharge of Kulhi Mahendra Yadav, was carrying out intensive checking of vehicles when they stopped a car and recovered the huge amount.

Mahendra Yadav said the message was passed to other security officers and GST and custom officials who interrogated the driver, but he failed to give any satisfactory reply about the source of money.

Highly placed sources said IB officials were also interrogating the possibility of terror funding while custom and GST officials were also inquiring the case.

To mention, the Indo-Nepal border was put on alert due to possibility of Waris de Punjab chief Amritpal Singh and his assistants making an attempt to cross it. Their posters had been put up in various towns adjoining Nepal in Sidharthnagar and Maharajganj districts.