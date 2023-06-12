Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Charas worth 3 cr recovered near Indo-Nepal border

Charas worth 3 cr recovered near Indo-Nepal border

ByHT Correspondent, Bahraich
Jun 12, 2023 08:55 PM IST

The team immediately arrested the man who was identified as Rachha Ram, a resident of Nidhi Nagar, under the Rupaideha police station area.

A joint team of the SSB and Rupaideha police arrested a drug smuggler and recovered 7.3 kg charas (cannabis) worth 3 crore near the Indo-Nepal border, said the police on Monday.

For representation only (HTFile Photo)

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Prashant Kumar Verma said that acting on a tip-off, a joint team of Rupaideha police and the SSB led by sub-inspector Krishna Kumar Singh and SSB’s assistant commandant Jayant Kumar Das, carried out a search operation near Pachpakdi village on Sunday evening.

The team recovered 3.7 kg Charas worth 3 crore from a smuggler during the operation. The team immediately arrested the man who was identified as Rachha Ram, a resident of Nidhi Nagar, under the Rupaideha police station area.

The SSP said that a case under section 8/20 of the NDPS Act has been registered against the man.

Topics
cannabis drug smuggler
