Home / Cities / Others / SSB cycle rally flagged off for Kevadia after Lucknow halt
others

SSB cycle rally flagged off for Kevadia after Lucknow halt

The SSB cycle rally is scheduled to reach Kevadia, Gujarat, on October 26 after covering a distance of about 2,347 km
The cyclists were flagged off at around 7:30 am for Kevadia, from the Frontier Headquarters, SSB Gomtinagar, Lucknow, on Friday. (HT File Photo)
Published on Oct 09, 2021 12:43 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow

A team of 20 cyclists of the Seema Suraksha Bal (SSB), a part of the cycle rally being organised to mark the National Unity Day (October 31), left for Kevadia, Gujarat, on Thursday.

As a part of National Unity Day celebrations, the cycle rally was flagged off on September 17, from Jaigaon, Alipurduar (West Bengal) on the Indo-Bhutan border and is scheduled to reach Kevadia, Gujarat on October 26 after covering a distance of about 2,347 km via Madhya Pradesh.

“Twenty cyclists who were a part of the cycle rally that was flagged off from Jaigaon, reached Lucknow on October 4. The cyclists left for their destination on October 7 after a rest,” said Major Ashok Kumar Singh, who flagged off the cyclists at around 7:30 am for Kevadia, from Frontier Headquarters, SSB Gomtinagar, Lucknow.

Singh said the purpose of the rally is to make the public aware about National Unity Day and National Integration Day that is October 31, also the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, who united the princely states and made India one nation.

While addressing the gathering, he said that the SSB is discharging its duties with full determination and brotherhood. He encouraged participants of the cycle rally by sharing his own experiences of the past. On the occasion, deputy inspector generals DK Sinha and Abhishek Pathak and other officers and personnel of the force were present.

