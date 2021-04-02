Stalked for long, Class 9 student found hanging in her house

Kanpur: A Class 9 student was found hanging in her house on Thursday, after she and her family were allegedly attacked by a stalker and his family members in Rajpur area of Kanpur Dehat district.

IG Kanpur range Mohit Agarwal said police had registered cases against 15 people on Friday and one of them had been arrested.

Police have registered two cases, one of violence and the other of murder, as the girl was alone in the house at the time and family members were at the police station to complain about the attack. Her younger brother who returned from the police station discovered the body.

As per reports, a man had been stalking the girl for long and irate over the family’s attempts to lodge a police complaint against him, he and his aides allegedly assaulted the girl and her family after barging in their house on Thursday.

The girl’s father has alleged that the local police did not act on his earlier complaints against the stalker and once the sub inspector shooed him away from the police station.

Even on Thursday, when he went to police after the attack, the complaint was not entertained. Police acted only when informed about the girl’s death, he alleged.

IG Mohit Agarwal said police role was being investigated and no one would be spared.