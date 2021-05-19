Standing committee okays Rs42 lakh oxygen system for Rajiv Gandhi hospital in Yerawada

PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) standing committee, on Tuesday, gave its approval for the installation of a proper oxygen supply system at the Rajiv Gandhi hospital in Yerawada.

The standing committee sanctioned the proposal of ₹42 lakh to set up the oxygen plant. The Rajiv Gandhi hospital is one of the prominent PMC hospitals in the eastern part of the city.

The PMC has also planned a dedicated paediatric Covid unit at the hospital.

Hemant Rasane, chairman, standing committee, said, “We have passed a proposal to set up a liquid oxygen tank with a capacity of 10 kilolitre; it will take 15 to 20 days to set up.”

PMC has now increased its production and storage capacity of oxygen to 40 tonnes per day, setting up three new plants at the Naidu, Dalvi and Laigude hospitals.

PMC has used funds raised under the banner of corporate social responsibility (CSR).

The corporation has also decided to purchase a generator for the oxygen plant at Naidu hospital. The standing committee sanctioned Rs11 lakh for the generator.

Madhuri Misal, member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) from the Parvati constituency, has given ₹20 lakh from her development funds for the purchase of six ventilators by the PMC.

SPPU to start oxygen refilling plant on campus

The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU), has decided to set up an oxygen bottling plant on campus. Daily oxygen cylinders of 25 litres in capacity will be able to be filled here.

“Initially these oxygen cylinders will be provided free of cost, while later, nominal charges will be levied. SPPU has always been at the forefront right from the day one of the pandemic,” said SPPU vice-chancellor Prof Nitin Karmalkar.

SPPU is starting this plant with the help of a Gujarat- based company.

“This plant will begin its operations in a month’s time near the Khadki gate. As the third wave of Covid is expected, this will certainly help patients. Also, we are thinking of allowing students to study the as well,” added Karmalkar.

This budget for the plant is ₹28 lakh and all the money will be raised under the corporate social responsibility (CSR) banner.