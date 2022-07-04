Start construction of ropeway in Varanasi by July 14: U.P. chief secretary
Uttar Pradesh chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra asked officials to start construction on the ropeway from Cantt to Godaulia by July 14. He said that Varanasi is a city of tourists and devotees, and a ropeway construction should be completed within the stipulated time frame with an emphasis on quality.
Mishra held a meeting with the officials at the Circuit House auditorium and reviewed preparations for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s proposed visit to Varanasi on July 7.
Commissionerate building to be built in Damru shape
The divisional commissioner Deepak Agrawal gave a presentation to CS about the new commissionerate building to be built on the public-private partnership (PPP) model.
The commissionerate informed CS that the building will be in the shape of a Damru of Shiva on a plot located on the premises of the present commissionerate office. Commissioner Deepak Agrawal said that the building was slated to have two towers, with one tower to be given on lease for 30 years to the executing agency.
Tent city to come up in Kashi
The CS also reviewed the tent city to be built on the other side of Ganga. The administration aims to make the tent city a centre of tourist attraction.
He told that this tent city will remain functional from October to February and asked the Commissioner to take inputs from the Prayagraj administration, who set up a similar city for Kumbh.
DGP Devendra Singh Chauhan, principal secretary housing Nitin Ramesh Gokarn, ADG, IG K Satyanarayana, CP A Satish Ganesh, Development Authority vice president Isha Duhan and other officers were present at the meeting.
CS inspects Amul plant, other projects
Mishra also inspected Amul Dairy Plant in Karakhiyaon, the compressed Biogas Plant in Shahanshahpur and the Akshaya Patra Mega Kitchen which was built on a ground of a college in Varanasi.
‘Tighten security at KV Temple during Shravan’
Chief secretary DS Mishra and DGP Devendra Singh Chauhan on Sunday instructed the police officials to make special security arrangements during the upcoming Shravan month, especially along the KV corridor connecting Ganga and Baba Kashi Vishwanath Dham.
Mishra directed officials to make arrangements so that devotees don’t face any problems on the Ganga route.
