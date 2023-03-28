Start-Up Mela at AU attracts big crowd

The incubation centre of Allahabad University (AU) organised a Start-Up Mela at the university’s Senate Hall, on Monday. The aim of the Mela is to provide a platform for start-ups to showcase their products and services, as well as aid in developing their business network.

AU V-C Prof Sangita Srivatava at the Start-Up Mela on Monday (HT Photo)

While inaugurating the fair, prof Sangita Srivastava, vice-chancellor, AU, said that the incubation centre will provide guidance to entrepreneurs seeking support in keeping with the vision of the new National Education Policy (NEP)-2020 and the Make in India initiative. She encouraged start-ups to develop their business and motivated students to initiate their own start-ups and become self-reliant.

More than 36 start-ups running innovative ventures in the areas of apparel and clothing, handicrafts, millets-based products, cow dung items, pickles, wellness, digital consultancy, digital marketing, books, paintings, financial services, spices and event management showcased their products and services, said AU PRO Prof Jaya Kapoor.

The footfall recorded at the fair was around 4,000, she added.

The event was organised under the banner of Navkalpana Innovation and Entrepreneurship Foundation, under the guidance of Prof NK Shukla and Prof SI Rizvi, directors of a company incorporated in the incubation centre, and Prof AK Singhal, chairman of the incubation cell.

