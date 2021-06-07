State BJP chief puts police in dock

BETTIAH

Bihar BJP president Sanjay Jaiswal has put the state police in the dock over alleged atrocities against people of weaker sections and Dalits.

In a his Facebook post on Sunday, Jaiswal mentioned several cases in which people of weaker sections were allegedly assaulted by the members of minority community in East Champaran’s Dhaka block and one in Ramgarhwa that falls under his Lok Sabha constituency of West Champaran, besides cases in Kishanganj and Purnia districts of the state.

“In three separate incidents, people belonging to Paswan, Sahani and Noniya communities were assaulted while they were taking out wedding processions in Dhaka. But instead of acting tough on culprits, the police victimised the victims and sent them to jail along with culprits,” said Jaiswal, a three-time MP from West Champaran.

Referring to another incident under Palanwa police station in East Champaran, he said, “On June 5, information was received from Ramgarhwa’s Dhangarhwa village that Dalits were denied their right of passage where a brick wall has been built. The issue was resolved when the local station house officer and circle officer visited the spot.”

“The administration needs to be vigilant everywhere. Situation does not spin out of control if public representatives take cognizance of the issue. But when the district administration stands aside and starts punishing the innocent, it sends out a very wrong message in the society,” he wrote.

East Champaran superintendent of police Navin Chand Jha could not be contacted for comment.

However, Dhaka police said a case was registered after two group clashed and offended religious sentiments of each other on May 15. “As many as 23 people were arrested in this connection,” said a police officer, refusing to be identified.

Meanwhile, RJD termed the ruling JD(U)-BJP alliance as an unholy one to stay in power. “MLC Tunna Pandey was shown the door after he pointed a finger at CM. This time, your ally BJP’s state president has directly questioned the Bihar Police, which is directly under the control of chief minister. Will the party cut his hands now?” RJD spokesperson Mritunjay Tiwari said.