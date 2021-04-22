Home / Cities / Others / State edu minister plans vaccination drive on varsity campuses for students aged above 18
State edu minister plans vaccination drive on varsity campuses for students aged above 18

PUNE From May 1, all above the age of 18 years will be eligible to get the Covid vaccine
By HTC
PUBLISHED ON APR 22, 2021 07:35 PM IST
PUNE From May 1, all above the age of 18 years will be eligible to get the Covid vaccine. Considering this, state higher and technical education minister Uday Samant has appealed to all 13 universities in the state to vaccinate students. With the help of the state government, Samant is planning a separate vaccination drive at for universities so there will not be a crowd at the regular vaccination centres. There are approximately 3.7 million students in the 13 state universities across Maharashtra.

“Looking at the current situation, vaccination needs to be done aggressively. From May 1, people above the age of 18 will get the jabs, so I had a discussion with the state chief minister to make arrangements for a student vaccination drive. Accordingly, a large number of students will be vaccinated and we can start the next academic year, 2021-22, in a safe environment,” said Samant.

“It is a good option to make separate arrangements for students either on the university premises or elsewhere, to get the jabs,” said Kuldeep Ambekar, a student and president of student organisation, Students Helping Hand.

