96 government depts in Prayagraj to be turned into e-offices soon

For the ease of the common public and to ensure transparency along with accountability in all departments functioning under the state government, all the relevant documents will now be made online. The state government has issued instructions to district administrations across the state including Prayagraj in this regard, said officials.

Confirming the development, a senior district administration official said that after making all the arrangements online in 16 headquarters, 24 public sector offices and nine police department offices in the district, 96 departments still remain where the complainants continue to face the setbacks due to paperwork.

“People often find it difficult to trace their file and detect as to where exactly it is stuck. However now, under the new system all this would become online and at just a click of the mouse, the individual concerned would be able to know exactly where his/her case is stuck—courtesy unique e-file number that would get allotted to it,” the officials explained.

The administration has set the target as Mach next year for all the 96 departments to make the documents available online.

Moreover, this new system would also make it easier for senior officials to keep a tab on the actual progress and movement of files within his/her own office. Mere logging in the id and the file number would allow the official to know the status of a case, they added.

Prayagraj district magistrate Sanjay Kumar Khatri said that instructions have been issued to all offices that have been identified to be still working in offline mode to get the documents etc uploaded online as per the stipulated deadlines.