State govt appoints panel to promote self-redevelopment

MUMBAI: To facilitate residents wishing to redevelop their old buildings themselves, the state housing department has appointed BJP MLC Pravin Darekar on a committee to promote self-redevelopment. In a recent programme, Darekar had apprised CM Devendra Fadnavis of the challenges faced by those wanting to go in for self-redevelopment, a practice which eschews builders and has project management consultants instead. Navi Mumbai, India - Oct. 15, 2020: NMMC asks for structural audit reports of buildings over 30 years old, civic body has declared 457 structures as dangerous in the city at Sector-10,Vashi in Navi Mumbai, India, on Thursday, October 15, 2020. (Photo by Bachchan Kumar/ HT PHOTO) (HT PHOTO)

Darekar also heads the Mumbai District Cooperative Bank which gives loans for self-redevelopment. The bank, which has completed seven self-redevelopment projects in Mumbai and has 15 projects in progress, is encouraging residents to redevelop their buildings themselves instead of going to builders.

Darekar is a close associate of Fadnavis. The 11-member committee includes former Shiv Sena MLA Sada Sarvankar, who heads the Sri Siddhivinayak temple trust, a deputy commissioner nominated by the BMC commissioner, Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority chief Sanjeev Jaiswal, Slum Rehabilitation Authority chief Mahendra Kalyankar, Mumbai Building Repairs and Rehabilitation Board chief Mahendra Kalyankar and representatives of CIDCO, the Mumbai City collectorate and a representative of the cooperation department.

The committee will have to submit its report in three months.