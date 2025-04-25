Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Apr 25, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

State govt appoints panel to promote self-redevelopment

ByYogesh Naik
Apr 25, 2025 08:32 AM IST

Mumbai District Cooperative Bank is giving loans for self-redevelopment. The bank is encouraging residents to redevelop their buildings themselves instead of going to builders

MUMBAI: To facilitate residents wishing to redevelop their old buildings themselves, the state housing department has appointed BJP MLC Pravin Darekar on a committee to promote self-redevelopment. In a recent programme, Darekar had apprised CM Devendra Fadnavis of the challenges faced by those wanting to go in for self-redevelopment, a practice which eschews builders and has project management consultants instead.

Navi Mumbai, India - Oct. 15, 2020: NMMC asks for structural audit reports of buildings over 30 years old, civic body has declared 457 structures as dangerous in the city at Sector-10,Vashi in Navi Mumbai, India, on Thursday, October 15, 2020. (Photo by Bachchan Kumar/ HT PHOTO) (HT PHOTO)
Navi Mumbai, India - Oct. 15, 2020: NMMC asks for structural audit reports of buildings over 30 years old, civic body has declared 457 structures as dangerous in the city at Sector-10,Vashi in Navi Mumbai, India, on Thursday, October 15, 2020. (Photo by Bachchan Kumar/ HT PHOTO) (HT PHOTO)

Darekar also heads the Mumbai District Cooperative Bank which gives loans for self-redevelopment. The bank, which has completed seven self-redevelopment projects in Mumbai and has 15 projects in progress, is encouraging residents to redevelop their buildings themselves instead of going to builders.

Darekar is a close associate of Fadnavis. The 11-member committee includes former Shiv Sena MLA Sada Sarvankar, who heads the Sri Siddhivinayak temple trust, a deputy commissioner nominated by the BMC commissioner, Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority chief Sanjeev Jaiswal, Slum Rehabilitation Authority chief Mahendra Kalyankar, Mumbai Building Repairs and Rehabilitation Board chief Mahendra Kalyankar and representatives of CIDCO, the Mumbai City collectorate and a representative of the cooperation department.

The committee will have to submit its report in three months.

News / Cities / Other Cities / State govt appoints panel to promote self-redevelopment
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 25, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On