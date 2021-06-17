Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
State govt to take final call on Class 12 exams: PSEB chairman

Added that the result of 3.18 lakh Class-12 students will be declared in the last week of July. Earlier, PSEB was planning to conduct exams for three compulsory subjects in each stream. Even the question papers had been set and answer sheets had been made available across 2,600 centres for the exams.
By HT Correspondent, Mohali
PUBLISHED ON JUN 17, 2021 11:54 PM IST
Last year, the PSEB had announced a 30% reduction in syllabi of Classes 10 and 12 for the academic session 2020-21. (HT FILE)

After the Supreme Court approved evaluation criteria for Class 12 CBSE students, chairman of the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) said the decision for the state board will be taken after directions from the state government.

PSEB chairman Yograj said, “We will be sending a detailed proposal based on the supreme court order to the state government. They will take the final call. Whatever will be their decision, the result of 3.18 lakh Class-12 students will be declared in the last week of July.”

“Earlier, PSEB was planning to conduct exams for three compulsory subjects in each stream. Even the question papers had been set and answer sheets had been made available across 2,600 centres for the exams,” he added. Last year, the PSEB had announced a 30% reduction in syllabi of Classes 10 and 12 for the academic session 2020-21.

