Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / State hints at easing stand on Covid curbs in Pune; traders ready to continue defiance
others

State hints at easing stand on Covid curbs in Pune; traders ready to continue defiance

PUNE Amid growing pressure from traders and the city units of political parties to relax the existing Covid curbs in Pune, the government, on Saturday, appeared to soften its stance
By Manasi Deshpande
PUBLISHED ON AUG 07, 2021 10:43 PM IST
HT Image

PUNE Amid growing pressure from traders and the city units of political parties to relax the existing Covid curbs in Pune, the government, on Saturday, appeared to soften its stance.

Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope said chief secretary Sitaram Kunte is in favour of considering Pune district as three administrative units - Pune Municipal Corporation, PCMC, and Pune rural, when looking at the Covid indicators

“According to the chief secretary, instead of considering Pune district as a single unit, Pune city can be considered separately, as the positivity rate and case growth rate in the city low. So if recommendations of relaxations are made then, it would be considered and CM and deputy CM will take a final call,” said Tope in Jalna, while speaking to reporters.

The health minister reiterated that curbs could be eased in Pune city if the local authorities recommend so.

Meanwhile, traders are expecting a definitive decision at the Covid review meeting to be held on Sunday, which will be chaired by Pune guardian minister Ajit Pawar.

Earlier, the Pune administration had also said that the recommendations for relaxations in PMC and PCMC would be presented at the Covid review. Following this, traders and other business operators in Pune have set their eyes on a decision to be taken on Sunday.

“Time and again we have made our problem clear to the administration. As we were left with no option we had to opt to defy the 4pm deadline. We are hoping that at Sunday’s meeting a concrete decision would be declared by the guardian minister. If not, then we will continue to keep our shops open till 7pm next week as well,” said Fatechand Ranka, president, Pune trader’s association.

Demanding relaxations in Pune, Mayor Muralidhar Mohol had written to health minister Rajesh Tope on Friday. The average positivity rate for the last six days (Aug 2- Aug 7) in PMC was recorded at 2.69%.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
RELATED STORIES
TRENDING NEWS

Neeraj Chopra wins historic gold medal in men’s javelin throw. Twitter reacts

Mom’s QR code-related text exchange with daughter leaves people in splits

Penguin chicks swim for the first time, people love sweet video

Video of doggo ‘just chilling’ goes viral with nearly seven million views
TRENDING TOPICS
RBI Monetary Policy
Tokyo 2020
Tokyo Olympics 2020
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP