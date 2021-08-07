State hints at easing stand on Covid curbs in Pune; traders ready to continue defiance

PUNE Amid growing pressure from traders and the city units of political parties to relax the existing Covid curbs in Pune, the government, on Saturday, appeared to soften its stance.

Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope said chief secretary Sitaram Kunte is in favour of considering Pune district as three administrative units - Pune Municipal Corporation, PCMC, and Pune rural, when looking at the Covid indicators

“According to the chief secretary, instead of considering Pune district as a single unit, Pune city can be considered separately, as the positivity rate and case growth rate in the city low. So if recommendations of relaxations are made then, it would be considered and CM and deputy CM will take a final call,” said Tope in Jalna, while speaking to reporters.

The health minister reiterated that curbs could be eased in Pune city if the local authorities recommend so.

Meanwhile, traders are expecting a definitive decision at the Covid review meeting to be held on Sunday, which will be chaired by Pune guardian minister Ajit Pawar.

Earlier, the Pune administration had also said that the recommendations for relaxations in PMC and PCMC would be presented at the Covid review. Following this, traders and other business operators in Pune have set their eyes on a decision to be taken on Sunday.

“Time and again we have made our problem clear to the administration. As we were left with no option we had to opt to defy the 4pm deadline. We are hoping that at Sunday’s meeting a concrete decision would be declared by the guardian minister. If not, then we will continue to keep our shops open till 7pm next week as well,” said Fatechand Ranka, president, Pune trader’s association.

Demanding relaxations in Pune, Mayor Muralidhar Mohol had written to health minister Rajesh Tope on Friday. The average positivity rate for the last six days (Aug 2- Aug 7) in PMC was recorded at 2.69%.