State increases incentives for EV buyers: 10,000 for two-wheelers

PUNE The Maharashtra government under its electric vehicle (EV) policy has increased its incentivisation to promote the use of battery-operated electric vehicles

On Thursday, the state proposed a base incentive of ₹10,000 buyers of two-wheeler EVs.

For the buyer of a four-wheeler EV the maximum incentive is capped at ₹1.5 lakh and at ₹30,000 for a buyer of a three-wheeler EV.

Ravindra Gurav, joint secretary of state government’s Industries, energy and labour department, issued an order specifying the incentives under the EV policy 2021.

The state has increased incentives from ₹5,000 to ₹10,000 for two-wheeler EVs; from ₹10,000 to ₹15,000 for three-wheeler EVs; and from ₹1 lakh to ₹1.5 lakh for four-wheeler EVs.

Incentives shall be admissible only for EVs sold in Maharashtra the first time as new vehicles and registered with Maharashtra’s RTO as battery-operated electric vehicles.

The subsidy shall also be admissible on the basis of the battery capacity of the vehicle.

To claim the subsidy, users need to register and file and application on the website di.maharashtra.gov.in

Once a valid application form with required documents is uploaded, the Directorate of Industries shall verify validity of documents and information provided with transport authorities of Maharashtra.

Thereafter, a subsidy approval letter mentioning the quantum of eligible subsidy shall be generated and sent by email to the applicant. This process shall be completed within a maximum period of 15 days.

Mangesh Dighe, environment officer, PMC, said, “The decision will help to promote EVs in Pune city. We are already working on an EV plan for the city. It will help people to purchase more EVs in Pune.”

As per the Road Transport Office (RTO) upto June 2021, of the 38,293 electrical vehicles in the state, 5,875 EVs have been registered by the Pune RTO, 3,886 in Pimpri-Chinchwad and Mumbai has 3,408 EVs.