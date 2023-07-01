U.P. transport minister asks UPSRTC to prepare for Kanwar Yatra

LUCKNOW State minister for transport, Dayashankar Singh, has directed senior officials of the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) to prepare for the upcoming Kanwar Yatra. The minister asked corporation officials to ensure safe and regular operations of UPSRTC buses for the yatra, which will begin on July 4 and continue till August 31, read a press note from the corporation. Notably, August 31 marks the end of the Shravan month.

Additional buses to be ensured on the Haridwar route. (Representational pic)

Singh also asked all regional officers of the transport corporation to set up control rooms at their respective headquarters, maintain the control room register, and ensure that they remain functional for 24 hours duration the pilgrimage. Additionally, all regional managers, assistant regional managers, and other corporation officials have been told to coordinate with the concerned district administration officials and police forces to maintain decorum and ensure the smooth functioning of the existing and additional buses that have been added to the fleet for the Kanwar Yatra.

He said, “A large number of pilgrims travel to Haridwar as the Kanwar Yatra begins. Therefore, the arrangement of additional buses should be ensured on the Haridwar route so that Kanwar passengers do not face any kind of inconvenience while travelling in large numbers from Lucknow, Ayodhya, and Gorakhpur to Varanasi and Prayagraj.” Singh added that the routes of Bareilly, Agra, Meerut, Moradabad, Ghaziabad, Aligarh, and Saharanpur will mainly be covered, and alternate travel routes have also been designated for the buses for this purpose.

