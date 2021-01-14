State tells civic bodies to execute TOD policy approved before unified DC rules in place
The Maharashtra government has instructed the Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad municipal corporations to execute the transfer-oriented development (TOD) policy approved before the passing of the unified development control rules for the cities.
Recently, the state government had approved the development control rules for the state and it was mandatory to all urban bodies to follow the same.
While approving the Unified DC rules, it did not mention anything about the TOD policy.
PMC and some political leaders raised doubts asked for clarification over the issue.
The Urban Development Department has now sent a letter to the corporation and instructed it to execute the TOD policy approved before the Unified DC rules.
PMC, PCMC and PMRDA are executing metro projects. To increase population density along the metro corridor, additional construction is needed under the TOD policy.
City engineer Prashant Waghmare said, “We got the instruction from the state government to execute the TOD policy which was approved earlier.”
BJP leader Ujwal Keskar said, “Under the Unified DC rules, there is less construction allowed under existing TOD policy. PMC needs to rectify this and take approval from the state government.”
