State transport minister Anil Parab in Pune on Friday to review metro work

PUNE The state minister for transport, Anil Parab, will review the Pune Metro project at Shivajinagar on Friday
PUBLISHED ON JUN 17, 2021 11:46 PM IST
PUNE The state minister for transport, Anil Parab, will review the Pune Metro project at Shivajinagar on Friday.

He will also meet Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation officials to discuss various issues.

Maha Metro’s work on a metro station is in progress at Shivajinagar. This underground metro station will be under the Shivajingar bus stand and connect to the Shivajinagar railway station. Parab will then visit the Wakadewadi bus stand.

The meeting with MSRTC officials will take place at the Central Institute of Road Transport (CIRT) in Bhosari.

