Stationmaster’s quick thinking averts train mishap near Prayagraj

Train number 14038 New Delhi-Silchar Express escaped a possible mishap on Friday morning.

The train was on its way from Delhi to Silchar, at around 9.45 am. At Manauri railway station, the station master Chandan Singh noticed a broken cover of the axle box of the AC-2 coach, but by then the train had left his station. Realising the possible threat, he immediately informed the railway control room which then got the train stopped at Bamrauli railway station.

When the loco pilot and guard checked, the bolt of the axle box was also found hanging freely. Train examiner and railway officers also immediately reached Bamrauli station. From there the train was brought to Subedarganj railway station at a speed of 30 km per hour. After repairs there, the train was brought to Prayagraj Junction at a speed of 15 kilometers per hour. Here all the passengers sitting in the AC-2 coach, which was sixth from the engine were taken off and made to board a new coach which was added in place of the affected coach to New Delhi-Silchar Express. The train was then allowed to proceed on its journey at around 1.40 pm.

Chief public relations officer (CPRO) of North Central Railway Shivam Sharma said that the station master of Manauri railway station showed exemplary alertness in detecting the broken cover of the axle box of the AC-2 coach and getting the train to stop after informing the control room. “We will surely honor the official”, he said.

PRO of Prayagraj division of NCR Amit Singh said that the train was delayed for some time but the passengers were taken care of properly at Prayagraj junction.