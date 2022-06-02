Stay away from petty crimes or face the music: Prayagraj SSP warns youths

In a video message, SSP Prayagraj Ajay Kumar has issued stern warning to chain snatchers active in the city while deterring them from committing such crimes, or else face the music.

The senior superintendent of police has clearly stated that once the miscreants are caught in the act, no mercy would be shown and even their kin would have to face the consequences.

The SSP also listed the actions which would be taken after their arrest.

In the video released on Tuesday night, the SSP addressed the miscreants involved in snatching gold chain, purse, mobile and other valuables, and their parents as well. SSP said such youths are misguided and have developed criminal instincts due to carelessness and lack of proper guidance at home.

The warning was issued following some cases of chain snatching in the city including at Dhumanganj and Civil Lines areas during the last few weeks. The youths are mostly on high-speed bikes who are involved in such crimes. Police teams are making all efforts to trace the miscreants and are taking help of CCTV cameras to identify them.

SSP said that there is no option for apologies after committing such crimes. “Such youths will be identified and will be put behind the bars. Stern action will be ensured against them even if it ruins their record and career,” he said.

In the past, many students with no past criminal records have been arrested for petty crimes, especially chain snatchings, loots and vehicle thefts.

As such students mostly belong to respectable families with good educational background, SSP said once caught their families may have to face the disgrace.

“Youths should avoid committing crimes under any circumstances otherwise they will be arrested and cases will be lodged against them. They will be sent to jail and their future will be dark,” SSP said.

