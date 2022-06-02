Stay away from petty crimes or face the music: Prayagraj SSP warns youths
In a video message, SSP Prayagraj Ajay Kumar has issued stern warning to chain snatchers active in the city while deterring them from committing such crimes, or else face the music.
The senior superintendent of police has clearly stated that once the miscreants are caught in the act, no mercy would be shown and even their kin would have to face the consequences.
The SSP also listed the actions which would be taken after their arrest.
In the video released on Tuesday night, the SSP addressed the miscreants involved in snatching gold chain, purse, mobile and other valuables, and their parents as well. SSP said such youths are misguided and have developed criminal instincts due to carelessness and lack of proper guidance at home.
The warning was issued following some cases of chain snatching in the city including at Dhumanganj and Civil Lines areas during the last few weeks. The youths are mostly on high-speed bikes who are involved in such crimes. Police teams are making all efforts to trace the miscreants and are taking help of CCTV cameras to identify them.
SSP said that there is no option for apologies after committing such crimes. “Such youths will be identified and will be put behind the bars. Stern action will be ensured against them even if it ruins their record and career,” he said.
In the past, many students with no past criminal records have been arrested for petty crimes, especially chain snatchings, loots and vehicle thefts.
As such students mostly belong to respectable families with good educational background, SSP said once caught their families may have to face the disgrace.
“Youths should avoid committing crimes under any circumstances otherwise they will be arrested and cases will be lodged against them. They will be sent to jail and their future will be dark,” SSP said.
-
Stone pelting in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh after ex-BJP councillor's son's death
The deceased was identified as Ratan, a resident of the Gandhinagar area of Chittorgarh. He was reportedly attacked by some unknown assailants at the Shivaji Circle on Tuesday night. Chittorgarh superintendent of police (SP), Preeti Jain told ANI that Section 144 of the IPC was yet to be imposed in the region and internet services have also not been snapped as of now.
-
'Caste-based count' in a set time frame, says Nitish. RJD claims victory
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday said that a caste-based count will be held in Bihar in a set time frame and a cabinet will be decision before a final announcement.
-
Covid-19: Mumbai reports 739 new cases, 46% jump since yesterday
Mumbai on Wednesday reported 739 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, a jump of 46 per cent since Tuesday when the city saw 506 infections. The positivity rate stood at 8.4 per cent.
-
'Is it true..?': Smriti Irani's questions to Kejriwal over Satyendar Jain arrest
Irani on Wednesday posed a series of sharp questions to Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal over the arrest of his health minister Satyendar Jain by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering case.
-
Delhi weather: Rain, gusty winds at 30-40 kmph likely in next 2 hours, says IMD
A powerful thunderstorm - packing winds of up to 100 km per hour - pummeled Delhi Monday, leaving two dead and over 530 trees uprooted, as well as flooding roads and creating traffic jams, causing widespread damage to property and vehicles, and disrupting internet and electricity supply. It was the first storm with wind speeds of over 100 km per hour since June 2018, when Cyclone Palam tore through Delhi with 104 km per hour winds.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics