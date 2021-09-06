Stay united, take Punjab govt’s achievements to people, Jakhar to Cong leaders

Bathinda Former Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) president Sunil Jakhar on Monday said that political wrangling within the party is hampering the vital political process of communicating the state government’s achievements among the citizenry.

“It is a cause of concern that the party cadre is unable to fully leverage even a major government decision like doubling of social security pension,” said Jakhar, adding that all party leaders must desist from creating trouble. He did not take names nor did he elaborate.

He appealed to the Congress leadership and the party cadre to act unitedly to take the government’s achievements to people on the ground, so that the party could perform well in the next assembly elections.

“An increase in pension from ₹750 to ₹1,500 is a major decision. We need to take such decisions to each household so that electorate could be more aware of these achievements,” he said.

The Congress high command has also directed the state leadership to take Captain Amarinder Singh government’s achievements to the people. “Due to lack of coordination in the party, we are unable to do so. It is the time for all to get united,” he added.