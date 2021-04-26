Home / Cities / Others / Steam inhalation kiosks come up at rly stations
others

Steam inhalation kiosks come up at rly stations

BETTIAH In a bid to keep its employees safe from coronavirus infection, the Railways has set up steam inhalation kiosks at half a dozen railway stations under Samastipur division in the form an innovative contraption that expels steam from pipes connected to a pressure cooker used in kitchens
By Sandeep Bhaskar
PUBLISHED ON APR 26, 2021 09:23 PM IST
HT Image

BETTIAH

In a bid to keep its employees safe from coronavirus infection, the Railways has set up steam inhalation kiosks at half a dozen railway stations under Samastipur division in the form an innovative contraption that expels steam from pipes connected to a pressure cooker used in kitchens.

Ashok Maheshwari, divisional railway manager (DRM), Samastipur division, said, “We want every employee to take steam at least thrice during the duty hours to boost immunity.”

Steam inhalation kiosks are available at Narkatiaganj, Raxaul, Darbhanga, Saharasa, Jainagar and Samastipur stations.

“We have also arranged electric gadgets for steam inhalation at all railway stations falling under our division,” said DRM.

“The most striking feature of this facility is that three or four employees can inhale the stream at the same time,” said Umesh Kumar, chief crew controller, Narkatiaganj.

“Steam inhalation is certainly helpful in respiratory and congestion issues and boosts the immunity power,” said Akhileshwar Prasad Singh, civil surgeon, East Champaran.

BETTIAH

In a bid to keep its employees safe from coronavirus infection, the Railways has set up steam inhalation kiosks at half a dozen railway stations under Samastipur division in the form an innovative contraption that expels steam from pipes connected to a pressure cooker used in kitchens.

Ashok Maheshwari, divisional railway manager (DRM), Samastipur division, said, “We want every employee to take steam at least thrice during the duty hours to boost immunity.”

Steam inhalation kiosks are available at Narkatiaganj, Raxaul, Darbhanga, Saharasa, Jainagar and Samastipur stations.

“We have also arranged electric gadgets for steam inhalation at all railway stations falling under our division,” said DRM.

“The most striking feature of this facility is that three or four employees can inhale the stream at the same time,” said Umesh Kumar, chief crew controller, Narkatiaganj.

“Steam inhalation is certainly helpful in respiratory and congestion issues and boosts the immunity power,” said Akhileshwar Prasad Singh, civil surgeon, East Champaran.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021, PBKS vs CSK
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP