Steam inhalation kiosks come up at rly stations

BETTIAH

In a bid to keep its employees safe from coronavirus infection, the Railways has set up steam inhalation kiosks at half a dozen railway stations under Samastipur division in the form an innovative contraption that expels steam from pipes connected to a pressure cooker used in kitchens.

Ashok Maheshwari, divisional railway manager (DRM), Samastipur division, said, “We want every employee to take steam at least thrice during the duty hours to boost immunity.”

Steam inhalation kiosks are available at Narkatiaganj, Raxaul, Darbhanga, Saharasa, Jainagar and Samastipur stations.

“We have also arranged electric gadgets for steam inhalation at all railway stations falling under our division,” said DRM.

“The most striking feature of this facility is that three or four employees can inhale the stream at the same time,” said Umesh Kumar, chief crew controller, Narkatiaganj.

“Steam inhalation is certainly helpful in respiratory and congestion issues and boosts the immunity power,” said Akhileshwar Prasad Singh, civil surgeon, East Champaran.

