Step towards rehabilitation: Jail inmates with good conduct to work at petrol pump in Ludhiana

Ludhiana Central Jail inmates and undertrials with a track record of good conduct will be allowed to work at a petrol pump on Tajpur Road, outside the jail, for which special training has been provided to them. The fuel station has been started by Indian Oil Corporation and will be run by Punjab Prisons Development Board. The income generated from the fuel station will be spent on the welfare of the inmates.

This was announced by Punjab jails minister Harjot Singh Bains at a special programme in Ludhiana on Thursday. He added that items prepared by jails inmates such as eatables and furniture will also be sold. Besides, education and sports facilities will also be provided to them.

The minister also announced the “Galwakdi” programme for inmates and undertrials, under which they can meet their loved ones in person for an hour on rotation basis every three months at a specially designated room inside the jail complex. Their family members will also be able to enjoy meals with them.

Those in high-risk categories, including gangsters, will not be able to avail this facility.

Bains added that the Punjab government has been working towards making jails real “sudhar ghars” (reformation homes), to help inmates lead a normal life after their release. He said that these “family visits” have been started at 23 jails in the state and these meetings will be exclusively for inmates and undertrials who will be shortlisted for their good conduct.

He said that families can learn about availing these visits through the official website of Punjab prisons department or approaching jail authorities.

Special director general of police jails Harpreet Singh Sidhu said that all women inmates and prisoners will also be covered under the “Galwakdi” programme.