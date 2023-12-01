Sterilisation of stray dogs shows results; fewer puppies on Prayagraj roads

Prayagraj Nagar Nigam’s dog sterilisation drive has resulted in fewer stray puppies on the streets compared to previous years, said PNN officials. Besides, the locals in Prayagraj also admit that the number of puppies has decreased this year. Chief veterinary officer at Nagar Nigam Dr Vijay Amrit Raj said sterilisation of stray dogs is being carried out regularly without harming them. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

It is worth mentioning that there have been several complaints of stray dog menace from different parts of the city. Following the complaints, Nagar Nigam started a sterilisation drive for stray dogs in July. Till now the Nagar Nigam has sterilised over 3000 stray dogs in different wards.

The agency responsible for sterilisation has its facility in the Karelabagh area. The dogs are kept there and looked after for some days before being released in the same locality. The agency carries out sterilisation of 15 to 20 dogs each day.

A resident of Kareli, Fasiuddin said the Nagar Nigam team had sterilised the dogs in the locality and this year very few puppies can be seen in the area.

Sneha Gupta, a resident of Civil Lines said that residents of her locality take care of puppies. However, it is difficult to protect a large number of them and with a lesser number, it will be easier to take care of them, she said.

Chief veterinary officer at Nagar Nigam Dr Vijay Amrit Raj said sterilisation of stray dogs is being carried out regularly without harming them. However, the exact effect of the sterilisation drive will be clear only after a few years.

It is worth mentioning that the Prayagraj Nagar Nigam (PNN) will take the help of sanitation workers to count the number of stray dogs in each locality of the Sangam city. The counting exercise is expected to help the officials undertake systematic sterilisation of stray dogs, the population of which has increased significantly in the city areas during the last few years.