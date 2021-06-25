STET candidate with actress pic in admit card faces action

PATNA

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has decided to take stern action against the candidate whose Secondary Teachers’ Eligibility Test (STET) result sheet attached with actress Anupama Parameswaran’s picture went viral on social media.

BSEB has alleged the candidate, Rishikesh Kumar from Jehanabad, uploaded the wrong photograph in his admit card and deliberately did not rectify the same despite several opportunities given for corrections through notices published in the Board’s portal and in newspapers.

BSEB issued a press release late Thursday evening stating that a show cause notice will be served to Kumar, seeking his clarification on this matter.

Ruling out the possibility of photo mismatch during result publication, board officials said candidates themselves filled the examination form and the board played no role in it.

“The board provides opportunity to all candidates for making corrections in their documents like admit card and result sheets if they contain any mistake or error. However, Rishikesh Kumar didn’t apply for rectification of his photograph, which indicates his intention to malign the board’s reputation,” read the press statement.

A BSEB official privy to the matter said, “The result sheet contains the same personal details as filled by examinee in admit card. There is no interference or change in students’ details at the board level.”

“The board has decided to take strict action against Kumar as he released pictures of his admit card and result sheet on various social media platforms and deliberately ridiculed the board. His candidature for STET 2019 might be cancelled as punishment,” said the official.

When contacted, Rishikesh Kumar refused to comment.

Asked how Kumar gained entry into the examination hall despite the fact that his admit card did not carry his picture, the official said the candidates are just required to show a photo identity card such as Aadhar card or driving licence after which they are allowed in.