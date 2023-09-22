STF arrests brother duo for girl’s murder over marriage proposal

LUCKNOW: A Special Task Force (STF) team arrested two active members of the gang led by the notorious serial killer brothers, Salim, Rustam, and Sohrab, near the Kukrail jungle in Gudamba on Thursday.

According to the police, the accused have been identified as Salman, also known as Aftab Malik, hailing from Khadra, and Mohammed Arshad Siddiqui from Madeyganj. Their arrest followed a tip-off from an informant, as the accused were planning to rob a jeweller in the vicinity.

During the operation, the STF team recovered two country-made pistols, each with a different bore, five live cartridges, two mobile phones, and a car from the arrested individuals.

The police revealed that the arrest of these two individuals also led to the resolution of a murder case involving a young woman named Mansi Yadav. Mansi was abducted from her residence near Integral University in the area on September 4 and subsequently murdered by the apprehended suspects.

Mohammed Arshad, one of the accused, confessed that his married brother had fallen in love with Mansi, who had been insisting on marriage. This love affair had disrupted the tranquillity of their household. Thus, in collaboration with Salman, they devised a plan to murder Mansi. He further disclosed that they had sedated her, followed by a fatal stabbing, after which they disposed of her body in the Ghaghra river in Bahraich.

Furthermore, the accused admitted to discarding Mansi’s mobile phone and the murder weapons in the Ghaghra, while they submerged their blood-stained clothing in the Gomti River, all in an attempt to conceal their heinous crime.

