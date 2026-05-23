Stones thrown at Jitan Ram Manjhi at Gaya school event, 2 arrested: Bihar police

Two persons were arrested after stones were thrown aiming at Union minister Jitan Ram Manjhi while he was addressing an event at a private school in Khizersarai in Bihar’s Gaya district on Friday evening, police said, adding that no one was hurt. Gaya’s Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sushil Kumar said that the minister was attending a felicitation function at St. Thomas English School near Siswar village as the chief guest. (X)

Gaya’s Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sushil Kumar said that the minister was attending a felicitation function at St. Thomas English School near Siswar village as the chief guest.

“Around 7.30 pm, when the minister was addressing the gathering from the stage, some youths positioned outside the school boundary threw gravel stones at the venue, causing a disruption to the proceedings. The minister’s bodyguards immediately whisked him into a security cordon and the police were informed,” SSP Kumar said.

A case of attempt to murder and intentional insult or intimidation of an SC/ST member was registered under Section 109(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 3(1)(r)(s) of the SC/ST Act at Khizersarai police station.

Police have identified three suspects and two of them were arrested. Teams are conducting continuous raids to apprehend the remaining accused, the SSP said.

Manjhi said, “I did not notice what came or what went. Some people do not want good work to be accomplished. They are the ones behind such acts.”

Following the incident, there was widespread outrage among the minister’s supporters and leaders of his party, the Hindustani Awam Morcha. They alleged that the Manjhi family was deliberately targeted over the past few days.

A few days back, the mother-in-law of Manjhi’s son, Jyoti Devi, who is an MLA from Barachatti, was attacked in her constituency, following which Manjhi had strongly condemned the incident, issuing a one-week ultimatum for the removal of the Station House Officer (SHO) and the arrest of the accused. Meanwhile, police identified and arrested a man who had posted a threat to attack him on social media on Thursday.