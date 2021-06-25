Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Stop mudslinging, tender public apology, Jakhar to Bajwas
others

Stop mudslinging, tender public apology, Jakhar to Bajwas

Rubbishing questions raised by the Bajwa family over the appointment of his nephew Ajay Vir Jakhar as chairman of Punjab State Farmers’ and Farm Workers’ Commission, the Punjab Congress president said that he (Ajay Vir) did not draw any salary or other emoluments.
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JUN 25, 2021 12:59 AM IST
Sunil Jakhar (HT FILE )

Chandigarh Punjab Congress president Sunil Jakhar on Thursday advised the politically and economically well-placed Bajwa family to apologise for hurting the sentiments of youth of the state, instead of throwing mud at others.

Rubbishing questions raised by the Bajwa family over the appointment of his nephew Ajay Vir Jakhar as chairman of Punjab State Farmers’ and Farm Workers’ Commission, the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) chief said that he (Ajay Vir) did not draw any salary or other emoluments.

“The Bajwa family, by accepting a government job for its kin, has not only hurt the feelings of thousands of jobless youth but also damaged the reputation of the chief minister and the Congress, besides tarnishing their deceased father’s name,” a statement from Jakhar said.

He added that even now by pretending to quit the job on moral grounds and throwing mud on others, Bajwa was trying to hoodwink the public and cover up their monumental blunder. It would be better if they admit the mistake and publicly apologise to the people of the state, he said.

Jakhar said that as far as Ajay Vir being the chairman was concerned, he had not drawn a single rupee from the exchequer during his tenure as salary, or any other benefit. “He has a unique identity of his own. Due to his knowledge, vision and understanding of the agriculture sector, even before he became the chairman of the commission, he was being regularly invited by the Government of India for discussions before the annual budget for the past several years,” he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Needy little lamb asks human for pets, ‘cutest thing’ say netizens

Museum in Berlin opens kids' museum about Noah's Ark with recycled materials

Odisha man makes miniature statue of Lord Jagannath using 1475 ice-cream sticks

Siliguri man starts bamboo bottle business, generates employment
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
UEFA Euro 2020
Britney Spears
Petrol Price
PM Narendra Modi
Covid Vaccine
Kabir Das Jayanti 2021
Virat Kohli
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP