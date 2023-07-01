Dog bites 14 people over 16 hours in Jalaun

KANPUR A street dog went on a biting spree in a residential colony in Orai, Jalaun, and bit at least 14 people over 16 hours. Finally, locals killed the dog as the forest department and Nagar Palika failed to send a team to catch the animal.

The injured were given anti-rabies injections. (HT PIC)

The dog bit eight people on Thursday night in a residential colony of block development. Among its victims were the block secretary, his driver, and his assistant. Driver’s son was also attacked on the face and the dog chew his nose, said block employee Durga Prasad.

On Friday, the dog bit six more people when they were leaving for work.

Dr Virendra Kumar of the local community health centre said 14 people were treated from the colony for the dog bite. They were given anti-rabies injections.

Meanwhile, the executive officer of Nagar Palika, Seema Tomar, denied the killing of the dog. She said that the mongrel was left in the forest area after being caught. “We sent our team as soon as we got the information. It was caught and then taken to the forest area where it was released,” said Tomar.

