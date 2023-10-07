Stubble-burning: Revenue team attacked in Mathura village

An attempt was made to set ablaze the lekhpal, a revenuedepartment officer, after pouring kerosene on him, and the team led by the tehsildar was attacked by villagers of Aiche, in Mathura district on Wednesday.

The team had gone to the village on a complaint about stubble (parali) being burnt on a farm.

Police at Kosi Kalan police station said that the accused had been arrested.

Dinesh Kumar, the lekhpal, lodged an FIR at Kosi Kalan police station on Friday and a case was registered under section 147 (rioting), 278 (harm to atmosphere), 332 (hurting public servant), 341 (wrongful restrain), 353 (to deter public servant in discharge of duty), 504 (provocation to damage peace) of Indian Penal Code against the main accused, Braj Kishore, alias Kuku, and 10 others unidentified at Kosi Kalan police station of Mathura district.

“We obtained information through satellite imaging that ‘parali’ (stubble) was being burnt in village Aiche. I moved towards village on Wednesday along with fellow lekhpal Alok Ranjan and secretary Mohd Rafiq,” stated Dinesh Kumar, the lekhpal.

“The accused farmer was already there along with others and they were all armed. As our team reached, the farmer, Braj Kishore, poured kerosene oil over himself and attempted to set himself ablaze. When I tried to stop him, the farmer threw kerosene on me and the accused collectively attacked the team while abusing us,” alleged the complainant.

“The aggressive group led by the accused stopped our vehicles when we tried to move away, and it was after long persuasion that we were allowed to run for our lives. The accused posed a hurdle in discharge of duties by a public servant and abused the team members besides threatening them with their life,” stated Dinesh Kumar in his FIR.

