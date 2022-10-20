Student leaders of Gorakhpur varsity end hunger strike after VC’s assurance on union elections

GORAKHPUR: Five student leaders of the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Gorakhpur University, who sat on a hunger strike on Monday to push their demand for holding union elections, called off their protest on Thursday. The development came after vice-chancellor Professor Rajesh Kumar Singh assured them that student union elections will be held in the varsity after securing an approval from the state government.

Earlier on Wednesday night, their condition had started deteriorating due to prolonged hunger and three of them even complained of vomiting and fever. As the news of their illness reached authorities, district officials along with a medical team had come to the spot and examined them. The three ailing student leaders were urged to move to a hospital but they turned down the request.

Meanwhile, a large group of students had assembled at the administrative block of the university in support of the agitating student leaders. Subsequently, the university authorities locked the entry gate to prevent any possible unrest-like situation.

The five student leaders who were sitting on a hunger strike included -- Yogesh Partap Singh, Ankit Pandey, Ujjawal Singh, Sushant Verma, and Rahul Yadav.

