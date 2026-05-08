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Student outfits protest at school in Malappuram after 14-year-old’s suicide

Student outfits protest at school in Malappuram after 14-year-old’s suicide

Published on: May 08, 2026 12:35 pm IST
PTI |
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Malappuram , Student organisations staged protest marches to a school in Perinthalmanna here on Friday after a 14-year-old boy allegedly died by suicide, police said.

Student outfits protest at school in Malappuram after 14-year-old’s suicide

The protests were held following the death of Tejas P, a native of Perinthalmanna, who was found hanging in his bedroom on the morning of May 2.

The father of the boy has lodged a complaint with the police alleging that teachers at the private management school in Perinthalmanna, where the boy studied, had mentally harassed him over his academic performance.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, the boy's father, Hareesh P, alleged that his son was frequently harassed by teachers in front of other students.

"When we wanted to shift him to another school, the teachers there threatened that they would make a red mark on the school transfer certificate, after which he would not get admission to any other educational institution. He was tense, and that is the main reason behind his death," Hareesh alleged.

A large number of police personnel have been deployed near the school gates in anticipation of more protest marches, police said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Home / Cities / Other Cities / Student outfits protest at school in Malappuram after 14-year-old’s suicide
Home / Cities / Other Cities / Student outfits protest at school in Malappuram after 14-year-old’s suicide
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