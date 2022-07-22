Students and parents eager for FYJC admissions to kick off

With results of SSC, ICSE and finally CBSE declared by their various boards, students and parents are eager for the Centralised Admissions Process (CAP) for first-year junior college (FYJC) seats to kick off. The process has so far been delayed on account of the wait for non-state board results, but starting Friday, students from both state and non-state boards were able to fill up part-two of their online admissions form.

The FYJC admission process in the state is done in two parts. In Part 1, class 10 students provide personal information, including their names, ages, addresses, date of birth, and applicability to various quotas. In Part 2, filled after the results are declared, students provide their marks, preference of college, and courses. This mode of admission to FYJC seats applies to colleges in Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Pune, Nashik, Amravati and Nagpur.

“As both ICSE and CBSE results have been declared, we are now allowing students to start filling up Part 2 of their admission forms from Friday, but the admissions schedule will be shared at a later date. This has taken time mainly due to the long wait for CBSE results,” said Mahesh Palkar, director (secondary and higher education), Maharashtra.

Vikas Zambre, a parent of a Class 11 aspirant from an SSC school in Kharghar, said, “We have been waiting for weeks now for Part 2 of the form filling to take place. For us parents, the stress and anxiety doesn’t end with just marks. I’ll feel at ease once I have paid to reserve my daughter’s FYJC seat.”

The total intake capacity of various FYJC courses across the larger MMR this year is 3,69,995 seats, the office of the deputy director (education), Mumbai, confirmed. “The highest number of seats are kept for commerce aspirants, then arts, then science, and then vocational courses,” said an official with the deputy director’s office. This comes to 1,98,500, 1,17,760, 48,730 and 5,005 seats respectively. Notably, 48,070 of these are new seats which were previously excluded from online admissions, from the regions of Vasai, Bhiwandi and Panvel (rural).

While colleges like St Xavier’s, which had reserved seats for undergraduate aspirants from non-state education, said that they will wait for class 12 ISC results to be declared, Churchgate-based HR College said they will open the admission form for class 12 CBSE students. “CBSE students who want to get into our college can start putting in their marks in the form. We will keep the form open for a few days. Meanwhile, I hope ISC results are also declared so these students can do the same, and we can release the merit list at the earliest,” said Pooja Ramchandani, principal, HR College.